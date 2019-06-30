Korean fish ‘Sear’ comes to replace ‘Sardine’

A fish from Korea is all set to enter the dining table of Keralites to replace ‘Sardine’. Sardine which is the most favorite and selling fish in Kerala is now selling at a whopping price which majority of Keralites cannot afford. So a private company based at Aroor, Alappuzha has come importing a fish from Korea which is some what like Mackerel.

The fish is the favorite in South Korea. The fish will be shipped in -18-degree container to Kerala and will arrive in the state within 20 to 25 days. The fish will be priced around 165 per kilo.

The main consumers of Sear fish are South Korea, China, Japan, and Norway. Around 5 to 6 lakh tonne sear fish were used by these countries. Earlier Kingfish from Indonesia has also sold in Kerala.