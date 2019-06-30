Man arrested for severely injuring live-in-partner

The New Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly injuring seriously his live-in-partner. The accused Arjun hit the woman on her head with a stone. He was arrested from his sister’s house in Dehradun.

He was in a relationship with his wife’s cousin. They were living in a rented house in Outer Delhi’s Narela area. Fed up with the relationship, the accused hit the woman with a heavy stone on the head on the night of June 22. He locked the door and eloped to his sister’s home by a train.

As the couple had agreed to vacate the house the next day, the caretaker who came to check the house see the woman in blood and informed the police. The police have rushed the victim to the hospital. She escaped with injuries.