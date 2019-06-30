Muslim woman who named her baby ‘Narendra Modi’ changes it to ‘Aftab’

Muslim Family named their baby ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’ due to the fact that he was born on May 23, the day when the results of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were announced. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters abuzz with that Prime Minister Modi was re-elected with a landslide victory and the family deemed it the right way to celebrate it.

A month later, the mother of the baby, Mehnaz Begum, said that she regrets naming the baby Narendra Modi and blamed her journalist cousin for allegedly convincing her to spread the lie, reported The Indian Express. The infant which earlier was claimed to be born on May 23, was born on May 12 as Mehnaz declared in an affidavit to the district magistrate and submitted to Ghanshyam Pandey, Assistant Development Officer (Panchayat).