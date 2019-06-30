Latest NewsIndia

TMC M.P Nusrat Jahan Criticised For Wearing Sindoor, Her Reply Will Make a Secular Indian Proud

Jun 30, 2019, 06:04 am IST
Less than a minute

Nusrat Jahan, newly elected Trinamool Congress MP, on Saturday, was criticised by certain fundamentalists for her attire as well as the Sindoor she wore. Deoband clerics had issued a fatwa against Nusrat for marrying a non-Muslim and wearing sindoor. But Nusrat stood up to it, as she slammed those who trolled her for wearing sindoor (vermilion) during her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25.

Nusrat said that she represents an inclusive India and that none should comment on what she chooses to wear.

“I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.. as much as I respect all religions..I still remain a muslim..and None should comment on what I chose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all the religions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, a Saharanpur-based Muslim cleric criticised Nusrat for her Sindhoor and her decision to marry a non-muslim.

  1. “Islam says a Muslim can marry only a Muslim. I have got to know that Nusrat is a film actor and people in the cinema do not care about religious practices. They do what they have to,” said Mufti Asad Quasmi of Madrasa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind.
Tags

Related Articles

Pakistani officials Spoil Iftar Party Hosted By Indian High Commissioner

Jun 2, 2019, 10:29 am IST

KGF broke Baahubali 2’s lifetime collections

Jan 18, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
Actress Bathroom Clip

Bathroom clip of an actress leaked, Producer Arrested

Apr 14, 2018, 07:23 am IST
BJP

BJP MLA Promises All Help For Those Who Want to Elope With the Girl They Like

Sep 5, 2018, 01:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close