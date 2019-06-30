TMC M.P Nusrat Jahan Criticised For Wearing Sindoor, Her Reply Will Make a Secular Indian Proud

Nusrat Jahan, newly elected Trinamool Congress MP, on Saturday, was criticised by certain fundamentalists for her attire as well as the Sindoor she wore. Deoband clerics had issued a fatwa against Nusrat for marrying a non-Muslim and wearing sindoor. But Nusrat stood up to it, as she slammed those who trolled her for wearing sindoor (vermilion) during her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25.

Nusrat said that she represents an inclusive India and that none should comment on what she chooses to wear.

“I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.. as much as I respect all religions..I still remain a muslim..and None should comment on what I chose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all the religions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Earlier, a Saharanpur-based Muslim cleric criticised Nusrat for her Sindhoor and her decision to marry a non-muslim.