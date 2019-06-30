Trump creates history through his walk

Trump created history by walking through the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) between South and North Korea and he visited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is for the first time that a US president set his foot in this area. Trump met Un in the border which was demarcated during the war in 1950-53.

Trump said that he was happy to walk through the border with North Korean leader. He was honored by the act. It is a crucial day in the history of the world. There are many great things about to happen, Trump told later. It was an unprepared visit. Trump tweeted that he would like to visit Un and the North Korean leade replied in affirmative.