35 killed after minibus falls into gorge

Jul 1, 2019, 01:58 pm IST
35 people have been killed and 17 others were injured as an overloaded minibus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The fatal accident occurred this morning. The bus was on it’s way from Keshwan to Kishtwar. Around 45 passengers were on the bus.

The witness of the accident has said that the bus fell into a gorge after losing control. The overloaded minibus skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge.

The rescue operation is going on. The injured were admitted at the district hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Former Jammu and Kashmir Cheif ministers Omar Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti expressed their condolence.

