35 killed after minibus falls into gorge

35 people have been killed and 17 others were injured as an overloaded minibus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The fatal accident occurred this morning. The bus was on it’s way from Keshwan to Kishtwar. Around 45 passengers were on the bus.

The witness of the accident has said that the bus fell into a gorge after losing control. The overloaded minibus skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge.

The rescue operation is going on. The injured were admitted at the district hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Former Jammu and Kashmir Cheif ministers Omar Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti expressed their condolence.

The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2019

Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 1, 2019