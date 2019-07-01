A 500-year old Gurudwara in Pakistan open doors for Indian pilgrims

The tension between India and Pakistan is not going to end in near future. The fans celebrate even a cricket mnatch like a real war. But now a good news has aired as a 500 year old Sikh Gurudwara in Pakistan has opened it’s doors to the Indian pilgrims.

Babe-de-Ber Gurudwara located in Sialkot in Punjab province of Pakistan has welcomed the Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine.

Indian nationals were not allowed to visit this gurudwara earlier. But Indian origin Sikhs having citizenship in other countries were allowed to visit. Sikh people from Canada, the US, and Europe were used to visit this gurudwara. The demand for entry for Indian citizen was raised long ago. But now the Punjab governor Muhammed Sarwar has instructed the gurudwara administrators to allow Indian citizens.

It is believed that Guru Nanak, the founder Sikh religion has visited Siyalkot from Kashmir in the 16th century and lived under the tree of Berri here. Sardar Natha Singh constructed this gurudwaras in memory of this.