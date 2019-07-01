Actor Madhavan shares video of son who bagged 3 gold medals in aquatic championship

Actor Madhavan has shared his excitement in his son’s victory in a national championship. Vedaant, the son of the South-Indian star has bagged 3 gold medals and a silver in National Junior Aquatic Championship in 2019.

Last year Vedaant has grabbed a bronze medal for the country in 1500 meters freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship.

The actor shared the videos and photos of the championship. ” With all you Blessings, good wishes and Gods Grace … Vedaant makes us very proud again.. 3 golds and a silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals ? . Asian next. Thank you so much to GAF MUMBAI and to all at the coaches and team members”, he wrote on social media.