Baba Ramdev’s messaging app ” Kimbho” challenges Facebook, now on hold

Baba Ramdev’s new messaging app ‘Kimbho’, that had challenged Facebook-owned WhatsApp, is still “on hold”, according to Abhitab Saxena, Patanjali’s Senior Vice President and Head of Information Technology. Launched last year, the app disappeared from Google Play Store and App Store over security concerns. A trial version reappeared in August with Patanjali promising a final version in a couple of days.

Kimbho is a Sanskrit word which means “how are you” or “what’s new’. The app disappeared from the Google Play Store and App Store after users raised security concerns.

The trial version of application reappeared in August. The Patanjali Ayurved promised the final version in couple of days. however this version is yet to see the light of the day.