Latest NewsNEWS

Baba Ramdev’s messaging app ” Kimbho” challenges Facebook, now on hold

Jul 1, 2019, 07:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Baba Ramdev’s new messaging app ‘Kimbho’, that had  challenged Facebook-owned WhatsApp, is still “on hold”, according to Abhitab Saxena, Patanjali’s Senior Vice President and Head of Information Technology. Launched last year, the app disappeared from Google Play Store and App Store over security concerns. A trial version reappeared in August with Patanjali promising a final version in a couple of days.

Kimbho is a Sanskrit word which means “how are you” or “what’s new’. The app disappeared from the Google Play Store and App Store after users raised security concerns.

The trial version of application reappeared in August. The Patanjali Ayurved promised the final version in couple of days. however this version is yet to see the light of the day.

Tags

Related Articles

Summer beauty tips: How to protect skin from sunburn

Apr 27, 2017, 06:28 pm IST
predator guardian drones

Guardian drones all set to reach India soon, US clears sales

Jun 27, 2017, 11:38 am IST

Woman allegedly gangraped by 7 men at beach

Nov 27, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
Esha Gupta Hot Pics

Latest Stunning Hot Photos Of Esha Gupta

Apr 1, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close