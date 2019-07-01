Biggest Seizure; 532kg heroine worth Rs 2,700cr seized from PAK

Indian customs have made one of the biggest seizures of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Attari and recovered 532 kg of the contraband worth ?2,700 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure was made from a consignment of 600 bags of rock salt. Officials said a Pakistani truck had returned after offloading the consignment at Attari’s Integrated Check Post (ICP) on June 26. The consignment remained at the ICP until an agent of an Indian importer arrived to clear it on Saturday.

Customs (preventive) commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said a sack of the consignment was found to have white-coloured powder substance. “On detailed examination of the 600 bags, 15 bags were suspected to have narcotics. On 100% examination of the 15 bags, all of them were found to contain heroin having a net weight of 532 kg,” he said. He said 52 kg of mixed narcotics was also recovered. Gupta called the seizure “greatest success of customs” against the organised narcotics smuggling along the India-Pakistan border.