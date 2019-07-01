Latest NewsIndia

BJP Leader Gives a Fitting Reply to Mehbooba Mufti Who Blamed India’s Orange Jersey For their Loss Against England at WC

Jul 1, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Less than a minute

India had suffered their first defeat of the World cup in the match against England and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti felt Orange jersey is the reason for the failure of the Indian team.

Indian cricket team wore an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wears a lighter version of blue.

“Call me superstitious but I would say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti for her bizarre comment with no logic at all.

Ravinder Raina said that Mehbooba Mufti’s heart bleeds for Pakistan and that’s why she spoke against team India’s jersey.

So what do you think about Mehbooba’s comment? Does it make any sense?

Tags

Related Articles

Model’s Costume Catches Fire On Stage : Watch Video

Jan 24, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Kerala RTC Releases 97 Depot numbers: Request to Confirm Services before Trip

Aug 17, 2018, 02:41 pm IST

Yet Another Star in the path of Manju Warrier and Navya Nair

Jan 8, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Budget 2019: Modi destroyed farmer lives,says Rahul Gandhi

Feb 1, 2019, 03:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close