BJP Leader Gives a Fitting Reply to Mehbooba Mufti Who Blamed India’s Orange Jersey For their Loss Against England at WC

India had suffered their first defeat of the World cup in the match against England and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti felt Orange jersey is the reason for the failure of the Indian team.

Indian cricket team wore an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wears a lighter version of blue.

“Call me superstitious but I would say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti for her bizarre comment with no logic at all.

Ravinder Raina said that Mehbooba Mufti’s heart bleeds for Pakistan and that’s why she spoke against team India’s jersey.

So what do you think about Mehbooba’s comment? Does it make any sense?