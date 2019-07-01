C Anita,The forest officer who was assaulted says “She Wanted to do something good for society”

C Anita the Telangana forest officer who was assaulted by the local TRS leader when she was planting trees broke down when she was recounting the attack.

She has been released form the hospital where she had been admitted earlier after the mishap.

I came all this way through my sheer hard work, studied in a government school and had the intention to do something good for the society. I have respect for my uniform. All the respect was to do something for people by wearing the uniform. And I was assaulted. I strongly condemn this,” she asserted the media person with a break down heart.

She identified Koneru Krishna, the vice chairman of the Zila Parishad, who is also the brother of the local legislator Koneru Konappa.

Admitting his role, Koneru Krishna stepped down from the post and in a letter he said he had done it “for the people”.

The case had been registered under the various sections of IPC along with that two police officials Khagaznagar DSP P Sambaiah and Khagaznagar Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkatesham were suspended