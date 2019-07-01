Congress Chief Ministers to Meet Rahul Gandhi and Request him Not to Resign

There is just too much suspense and uncertainty around Rahul Gandhi continuing or resigning from the post of Congress party president. It is known that Rahul has stuck to his decision to resign as Congress president, reiterating that he did it to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll loss. He had said that he is not going to reconsider the decision at all.

But it seems Congress Chief Ministers cannot take the decision of Rahul, as Chief ministers from five Congress-ruled states are going to call on Rahul Gandhi on Monday to force him to continue as party president, reveals sources close to the party.

On Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Pudducherry CM V Narayansamy will meet Gandhi at his house and ask him to continue to be the president of the party.

Will they be able to change the mind of Rahul Gandhi? Or has he already made the decision to stay and all of this meeting is just a way to make it a little more credible?