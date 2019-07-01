Court defers Binoy Kodiyeri’s anticipatory bail plea to Tuesday

The Dindoshi Sessions Court has postponed the judgment on the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Binoy Kodiyeri on the sexual assault case submitted by a Bihar woman to Tuesday. The court also instructed Mumbai police not to arrest Binoy till the judgment.

The court during the trial asked the lawyer of the woman that if anything more has to say then give it written. The lawyer has written his opinions to the court.

Binoy approached the court as the police were initiated moves to arrest him. Ashok Gupta, a senior advocate in the Mumbai High Court is presenting Binoy.

The prosecution has pleaded that there are strong proofs against Binoy. And opposed giving anticipatory bail that it will affect the investigation of the case.