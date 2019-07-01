CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

GALLERY:These hot pictures from Vahbiz Dorabjee is temperature rising

Jul 1, 2019
Atress Vahbiz Dorabjee recently shared a picture of herself in blue monokini with an inspiring note for all the girls.

Vahbiz Dorabjee is known to speak her mind. She shared a picture of herself in monokini with a note that said, “To All the Girls, that think You’re Fat..Because your not a Size Zero..You’re the Beautiful one..Its Society Who’s Ugly-Marilyn Monroe #rockyourcurves #changeyourperception #BodyPositivity #Confidence #believeinyourselfalways sunday #sundayvibes #vahbz #vahbizdorabjee #actor #anchor #blogger.”(sic)

