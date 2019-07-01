Heatwave Condition continues: Jammu recorded 41.8 C

Heatwave condition has been continuing in parts of Jammu in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The people have been forced remained indoors as heatwave condition persisted.

Jammu recorded the maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on today. The minimum temperature recorded in the town was 28.2 degree Celsius. This is 5.5 notches above the normal in this season.

Srinagar recorded 26.1 degrees Celsius which is 3.5 notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature recorded was 16 degrees Celsius. Leh recorded 24.1 degrees Celsius and Kargil was 22.9 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature recorded in this season was on June 11 at 44.4 degrees Celsius and the second hottest was on May 31 at 44.1 degrees Celsius.