Heavy Rainfall disrupted daily life: Photos

Although southwest monsoon has betrayed Kerala but it has literally drowned Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Mumbai has witnessed heavy rainfall in the last four days.

Daily life in the city was badly affected by the heavy rain. The rain started yesterday is still continuing in many parts of the city.

The heavy rain has left the city with waterlogging, traffic jams, delays in trains. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the heavy rain is likely to continue in the city and its suburbs.