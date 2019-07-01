Latest NewsIndia

Heroin worth 2700 crore seized by customs

Jul 1, 2019, 01:41 pm IST
The customs officials have created history by seizing around 2,700 crore worth narcotic drugs. The customs officials have seized around 532-kilograms of heroin and 52 kilograms of other narcotic drugs from the India – Pakistan border.

After getting a tip-off the customs officials conducted a raid in which these much of narcotics has seized. The narcotics were hidden under bags of rock salt inside the truck. The drug was smuggled from Pakistan to India in a truck through trade route at Attari border.

The officials have arrested the mastermind behind the smuggling Tariq Ahmad, based at Kashmir and the importer based at Amritsar was detained for questioning.

