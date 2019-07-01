‘Hindu actress must quit acting like Zaira Wasim’, says Hindu Mahasabha

The national president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani has asked the Hindu actresses to take inspiration from Zaira Wasim, who quit acting as it interfered with her faith and religion. Swami Chakrapani welcomed the national award-winning actress’s decision and urged Hindu actresses to quit acting like her.

He through his social media handle raised his demand. The decision to quit acting for religious purpose is praiseworthy. The Hindu actress must follow her, he tweeted.

Zaira Wasim, the actress who played the role of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal has announced that she quits acting to get peace.