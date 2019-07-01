KSRTC crisis worsens: Around 600 services cancelled

The crisis in KSRTC that started after the dismissal of ‘M-panel’ drivers have worsened. Around 600 services were cancelled by the state public transport service on yesterday. The crisis is severe in the southern part of Kerala as more than 100 services were cancelled in this region alone. As per the verdict of Kerala High Court KSRTC has dismissed 2107 temporary drivers from service.

The government has initiated actions to resolve the issue. A high-power meeting has been called by the Transport Secretary. The top-level management of KSRTC will also attend the meeting. It is proposed to appoint the dismissed drivers on a daily wage basis. Around 600 drivers will be reinstated in this way to overcome the crisis.

The KSRTC management has asked all the employees who were on leave to report for duty.