Read to know which congress MLA resigned from state assembly membership

After Anand Singh’s resignation, Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi also resigned from the state assembly membership and submitted his resignation to the Speaker.

Singh said he submitted his resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. However, Kumar said he was not aware of any such resignation, adding that no leader contacted him.

“Nobody has contacted or met me. I have got nothing to do with political developments and I will accept resignations even if 20 members resign. I’m not aware of any such resignation. I haven’t met any leader, not even Anand Singh,” Kumar told reporters in Kolar.

Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar said, “I can’t believe this has happened. He told me that he will not quit. He might have had personal problems…. He told me he had some problems.”

“I’m trying to reach him but I am not able to get through to him… I am shocked,” he added.