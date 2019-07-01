Latest NewsIndia

Sex Racket at Spa Centre? 35 Arrested Including Foreigners

Jul 1, 2019, 11:40 am IST
New Delhi: In a series of raids conducted at 14 spa centres in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Police have arrested about 35 people, which includes some foreigners as well. 25 out of the 35 arrested people are women. All the 14 spa centres are sealed. Around ?1 lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms were also seized during the raid according to an official.

“On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18. The raids continued till almost midnight,” Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal was quoted as saying by a national media.

“Altogether 35 people were arrested from these spas, including multiple foreign nationals. Around Rs 1 lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres,” he added.

