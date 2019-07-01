KeralaLatest News

Social Welfare Pension Scam: CPM leader remanded

Jul 1, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
CPM leader was arrested by the Kerala police for fraudulent in social welfare pension distribution. CPM Thalasherry local committee member K.K.Biju was remanded for two weeks by the Judicial First Class Magistrate court.

Biju was the collection agent of Thalasherry rural cooperative bank. He was responsible for the distribution of social welfare pension in some areas. The bank gave 6 lakh rupees to be distributed among 119 beneficiaries. He returned bank around 31,000 rupees. When a beneficiary enquired about his pension at the bank office then only the bank management realized that there occurred as fraudulence in pension distribution. The bank lodged a complaint in the police.

The police is conducting a detailed inquiry in the scam. The district court has declined the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Biju. The police arrested Bijun on Saturday. The CPM has expelled Biju from party membership after the issue.

