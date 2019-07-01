Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. The main reason for the upward movement of the Indian capital markets was the ease in the US-China trade war and the hopes of the upcoming Union Budget.

The BSE Sensex surged 291.86 points or 0.74% and ended higher at 39,686.50. The NSE Nifty also surged by 76.75 points or 0.65% and ended trading at 11,865.60.

The Sensex touched a high of 39,764.82 and low of 39,541.09. NSE Nifty also during trading touched a high of 11,884.65 and low of 11,830.80.

The top gainers in the market were Zee Entertainments, Dr.Reddy’s, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market include ONGC, Indian Oil, Coal India, HCL Technologies, Ultra Tech Cement, BPCL and Titan.