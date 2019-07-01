Swimming Pool Pics Amid Water Crisis in Chennai: Here is What Soundarya Rajinikanth Did After Pic Went viral

Chennai is going through a water crisis like never before, but Soundary Rajnikanth, daughter of Superstar Rajnikanth, did not think about it when she posted the swimming pool picture with her son Ved. She shared some throwback pictures of her spending a holiday with Ved and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and wrote this on twitter.

“Teach them early … and they learn to shine by themselves !!! #Swimming is an essential activity !! #TeachThemYoung #KeepThemActive #WaterFun #EnsureSafetyAlways #NeverLeaveThemAlone #Motherhood #Bliss.”

But soon Soundarya faced backlash from social media for enjoying in the pool while Chennai is going through water scarcity. She quickly removed pictures from Twitter and wrote: