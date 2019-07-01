Latest NewsIndia

Tension prevails in Delhi, temple vandalized

Jul 1, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

In New Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, a temple was vandalized in a clash between two groups of people belonging to the differnt community over a parking issue. Still, tension prevails in the area. The New Delhi police have tightened security in the area to avoid communal tension.

The incident took place yesterday around 10 pm. The incident took place as a man was allegedly beaten by a group of people who were suspected to drunk over the issue of parking. The quarrel becomes ugly as members of two community started attacking each other. After this, some people have vandalized the local temple in the area.

