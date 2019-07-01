Latest NewsNEWSSports

This is how Shoaib Akhtar responded on India vs England match

Jul 1, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
Moments after England defeated India by 31 runs, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in a series of tweets, stated that the Men in Blue were not up to the mark.

He also explained that the lack of aggressive intent at the start and India’s failure to kick on towards the end of the chase were the reasons behind this defeat.

“India could have played better. An aggressive approach in first 10 overs and then with 5 wickets in hand, they could have done wonders. But overall, very strong performance by England. Our hopes now move towards New Zealand,” Akhtar tweeted.

With this result, England reclaimed the fourth spot on the points table, with 10 points from eight matches.

 

