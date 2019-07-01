This is what Malaika Arora’s son have to say about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malika Arora who is in her late 40s is making headings with the actor Arjun kapoor who is nine years younger to her. Despite the couples never hide the relationships they are yet to confirm when they are going to get married. In an interview with the Hindustan times the ace actress has revealed her son’s reaction to the relation she is having with Arjun Kapoor.

She also explains what she thinks about the age difference.

Malika’s son is 16 years ola Arhaan with the former husband Arbazz Khan. When asked how is he reacting to her relationship with Arjun, she said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

To the age difference she says it doenst seems to be a matter.

The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called desperate’ and a buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.