Viral Watch; Family robbed at gunpoint by three men

The incidnet happend on Sunday early morning, a family in Northern part of the Delhi were robbed at gunpoint as they returned their home.

The CCTV footage asserts that they are being robbed by three masked men.

According to NDTV report, Varun Bahl said he saw three men, with their faces covered, on a motorcycle outside his home when they were returning home from his wife’s parents’ home.

“Realising that the house gates are all open and that too in the middle of the night, I drove back to my house and parked my car in the front verandah,” he said in his complaint.

The robbers have taken his wallet and gold bracelet. One of the robbers opened the car door and started searching for valuables while his wife was sitting in the car with their young children. The man opens her door and starts searching the car for valuables.