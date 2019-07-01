” You proved your patriotism, and Hurt our feelings and emotions”: Pakistan fans are furious over India’s defeat

The Pakistan fans deeply wanted the victory of the Indian cricket team in their match against England in the ICC World Cup. It is just because if India won the match against England then Pakistan will become the most probable team to reach semi among other teams. Pakistan can enter the semi by just defeating Bangladesh in their next match.

But after India’s defeat to England, the possibility of Pak team has gone down. Now they have to beat Bangladesh and England has to lose to New Zealand.

After England’s victory against India Pakistan fans is furious. Some of them accuse that the Indian team has purposefully lost to England to block Pakistan’s semi entrance.

I hate you thala M.S Dhoni , You proved your patriotism, and Hurt our feelings and emotions ???

O bhai maaro mujhe ??#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/EdvOrvHHso — zoya?? (@zoyaaf) June 30, 2019

Pakistan is supporting India and India starts playing like Pakistan ????

Meanwhile Pakistanis #INDvENG#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/ayl3zS70Mv — Ayesha Noor ? (@ayesha_noor_) June 30, 2019