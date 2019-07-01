Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood For Religious Reasons: Raveena Tandon Gives Her a Sharp Reply

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim, who had stolen everyone’s heart with her role in Dangal had announced her decision to disassociate herself completely from the field of acting since her acting interfered with her faith and religion.

In a lengthy post, she explained that her relationship with religion was threatened and that she wishes to hang her boots. Comments and opinions have poured in from all corners, and actress Raveena Tandon has said that she should keep her ‘regressive’ views to herself.

“Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves,” wrote Raveena on Twitter.

Here is the Facebook post of Zaira announcing her decision to quit Bollywood.