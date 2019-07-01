CinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Zaira’s Twitter wasn’t hacked, she wrote post herself: Manager

Jul 1, 2019, 06:48 pm IST
After reports surfaced that said he had claimed actress Zaira Wasim’s Twitter account was hacked, her manager Tuhin Mishra said, “We have never said that her account was hacked.” “We just said we’d definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her,” Mishra added. Zaira had written that she is quitting Bollywood citing religion.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born Dangal fame star said she realized “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.

Some artistes and eminent personalities strongly supporting Zaira’s decision while some disagreeing with her choice of naming religion as a cause for her withdrawal.

