Amith Shah to launch BJP membership drive in this state.

Jul 2, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Amith Shah's instructions to BJP workers

Amith Shah will be launching the BJP’s membership drive in Telangana on July 6. He has also asserted that he will be holding a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategist the saffron party’s big growth plans in the state.

It has been asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the membership drive in his Lok Sabha Constituency of Varanasi the same day.

“He (Shah) will launch (membership drive) in Telangana,” state BJP chief K Laxman told PTI here Tuesday, adding Telangana is one of the states under the BJP’s focus for its growth plans.

He (Shah) has advised us to take on TRS very seriously, fight it out, particularly corruption and family rule,” he said, adding Shah has promised that at least two Union ministers would visit the state every month Laxman added.

