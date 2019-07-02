Check out who Yuvraj Singh identifies India’s No. 4 batsman for the future

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh was all praise for Rishabh Pant after the youngster’s knocks against England and Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC?World Cup 2019. Yuvraj identified Pant as India’s No. 4 batsman for the future and said that the young wicket-keeper batsman needs to be groomed properly for the spot. Pant was added in the World Cup squad after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to injury and he has performed quite well in the middle order. He scored 32 against England and then followed it up with a 41-ball-48 against Bangladesh.

“I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777,”?Yuvraj tweeted during the World Cup encounter between India and Bangladesh.