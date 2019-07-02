KeralaLatest News

Custodial Death at Idukki: CPI(M) Turns Against these Officers of Lower Rank

Jul 2, 2019, 09:18 am IST
The alleged custodial death of a financier in Kerala’s Idukki district- Rajkumar, is snowballing into a major headache for the Government. This is not the first time custodial cases of death under the Pinarayi Vijayan government have taken place. Now CPI(M) district committee has reflected on the issue and in a note released by party Secretariat, blamed officers from lower down the hierarchy up to the DYSP and demanded action against them. There is no mention of SP Venugopal though.

Earlier, the sources at the state police Crime Branch, which is probing the custodial death case, said police at Nedumkandam station appeared to have tortured Rajkumar, the victim in the case to get hold of the money.

Rajkumar had allegedly collected around Rs 2 crore from people after promising to arrange micro-finance at low-interest rates. When he could not provide the finance, the investors complained against him and he was taken into custody.

