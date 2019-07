Fuel tank of the LCA Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fell down in farm land in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place near Sulur air base during a flight on Tuesday. The IAF said it will order an investigation into the incident. The Sulur Air Force Station is an air base of the Indian Air Force located at Sulur near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It is a former Royal Navy and Indian Navy base.