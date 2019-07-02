Latest NewsIndia

Heavy Rain: Airport closed, 52 flights cancelled, 54 diverted

Jul 2, 2019
Mumbai airport’s main runway remained closed on Tuesday after a Spice Jet aircraft from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing here. An alternate runway has been made operational but authorities said there will be delays and diversions of flights at the airport.

“SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot runway yesterday while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported,” Mumbai Airport PRO said. No injuries were reported.Around 54 flights were diverted to the nearby airports and 52 flights were cancelled as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, an airport official said on Tuesday.Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said, “Main runway at the airport is closed but the alternate runway is functional.

