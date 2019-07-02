Latest NewsIndia

Hindu actresses should quit acting like Zaira Wasim, says Swami Chakrapani

Jul 2, 2019, 06:29 am IST
Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Monday said that Hindu actresses should also quit acting in the film industry like Zaira Wasim. “Actress Zaira’s decision to withdraw herself from Bollywood is praiseworthy. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira,” said Chakrapani in a tweet.

‘Hindu actresses’ to quit working in the movies.”I want the whole world to become religious. Someone who is religious will never walk on any kind of immoral path. I support the decision of Zaira. I urge the Hindu actresses to take inspiration from her,” he added.

