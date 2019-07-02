Huawei launches android tablet Mediapad T5 in India : Price and Features

Huawei has launched android tablet MediaPad T5 in India. The tablet device features a 10.1-inch HD Display alongside a powerful 8-core high-speed processor and also gets expandable microSD storage up to 256GB.

The tablet features a Full HD IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, and the landscape mode design make the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos. In addition, the dual-speaker layout is located at the bottom of the Huawei logo side and equipped with virtual left and right channel sound output for a professional stereo sound effect. The high-quality power amplifier system brings louder and clearer sound with more flexible low-frequency, as well as reducing distortion.

The tablet will be available in two variants – 2GB RAM plus 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990 respectively – starting July 10, Huawei said.

The Mediapad gets a detailed anti-fall design for the tempered glass on the front cover with the weight at 460gms. The 10.1-inch tablet is available in Black colour.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by an 8-core processor for peak performance and gets expandable microSD storage as well. Huawei states the tablet has been equipped with an intelligent file management system which can get rid of system cache and debris. The Huawei MediaPad T5 can also connect with Huawei phone, Windows PC and Mac.

The Mediapad T5 also gets Children’s Corner preinstalled where you can set limits to your child’s usage and customize the content available. Besides the parental control feature, the MediaPad T5 offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for your kids’ eyesight health: Posture Guidance (provides a reminder for your child don’t read the tablet when lying down), Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control.