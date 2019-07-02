Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong, police uses tear gas ; Details Inside

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in running battles with hundreds of protesters, some of whom stormed the legislature, destroyed pictures and daubed walls with graffiti, on the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to Chinese rule on Monday.

Police arrived in a convoy of buses as about a thousand protesters, furious at a proposed law allowing extraditions to China, were gathered around the Legislative Council building in the former British colony’s financial district in a direct challenge to authorities in Beijing.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas as protesters held up umbrellas to protect themselves or fled. Plumes of smoke billowed across major thoroughfares and in between some of the world’s tallest skyscrapers.