ICC World Cup: India set a victory target of 315 runs

In Cricket, India has scored 314 runs losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs in the match against neighbor Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup match played today at Edgbaston in England.

India has won the toss in the crucial match against Bangladesh and opted to bat first. The Indian openers K.L.Rahul and Rohit Sharma have amassed 180 runs in the opening partnership registering a new record in the world cup. Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century (104) in this world cup. Rahul scored 77 runs.

Most centuries in one World Cup tournament: 4 Rohit Sharma 2019

4 Kumar Sangakkara 2015

3 Mark Waugh 1996

3 Sourav Ganguly 2003

Most centuries in one World Cup tournament: 4 Rohit Sharma 2019

4 Kumar Sangakkara 2015

3 Mark Waugh 1996

3 Sourav Ganguly 2003

3 Matthew Hayden 2007

Captain Virat Kohli scored 26 and Hardik Pandya was out without any runs in credit. Rishabh Pant scored 48 runs for the team. Dinesh Kartik who played for the first time for India in this tournament scored only 8. M.S.Dhoni has taken 35 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman picked 5 wickets by giving 59 runs. Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, and Shakib Al Hassan picked 1 wicket each.