Lok Sabha passes Central Educational Institutions Bill

The Lok Sabha has passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservations in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill-2019. The bill seeks to provide for the reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Educationally Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections to teachers cadre in Central Educational Institutions. The bill will replace the Ordinance promulgated in this regard.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the bill is aimed at implementing 200-point reservation system instead of 13-point roster system to fill up teacher vacancies in Universities and Central Government Higher Educational Institutions. He reiterated government’s commitment towards reservation and to give equal opportunity to all as per the Constitution. The Minister said, this bill gives enough scope and opportunities in higher education sector in the country.

Mr Nishank said, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking for the welfare of the poorest of the poor at the grassroots level.