Man fined for posting a photo of another person on social media

Jul 2, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
A man was fined by a court for posting another man’s photo on social media without his consent.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has fined an Arab man 10,000 UAE Dirham. The court also obliged the accused to pay 21,000 UAE Dirham to the complainant as a temporary compensation.

The prosecution pleaded that the accused invaded into the privacy of the complainant. The prosecution requested the court to punish him according to Federal law.

The accused claim that the picture was already posted on social media by the complainant. But the court declined his stand. The court found him guilty and affirmed the sentence.

Earlier the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has fined the accused 10,000 UAE Dirhams. But he approached the appeal court and the appeal court declined his plea. Then he approached The Court of Cassation.

