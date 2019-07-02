Latest NewsIndia

Ministry of Railways  releases new Railway timetable

Jul 2, 2019, 06:19 am IST
The Ministry of Railways on Monday released its new All India Railway timetable, Trains At a Glance (TAG), which becomes effective from July 1. All 17 Zonal Railways also released their respective timetables. A total of five Zonal timetables were released with each comprising of 3-4 Railway zones.

The timetable mentions new trains such as the first self-propelled semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, and adds that further proliferation of such trains will be undertaken by the Indian Railways.

A part from the Vande Bharat Express train, 34 Humsafar Express trains, 11 Antyodaya Express trains, two Tejas Express trains, and one Uday Express train have been incorporated in the new timetable.

