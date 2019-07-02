Nedunkandam Custodial Death: V.S. Achuthanandan raises criticism against government

Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission, V.S.Achuthanandan raised severe criticism against the Kerala government on Ndunkandam custodial death case. The recent allegations that came against the Kerala police is very serious, the former Chief Minister said in the Kerala assembly.

The government must initiate strict actions and proceedings to ensure that these kinds of incidents did not repeat in the future. The government must realize that what will happen if ‘magisterial power’ should also be given to the police.

It was the former government lead Ommenchandy was decided to give magisterial power to police and the present LDF government has till now not yet decided to give this power to police. he said.

The veteran Communist leader also raised criticism in the NRI businessman’s suicide in Anthoor. The people’s representatives can not abstain from the mistakes committed by civil officials. But these kinds of incidents must not be made a bigger issue, he reminded.