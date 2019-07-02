KeralaLatest News

Nedunkandam Custodial Death: V.S. Achuthanandan raises criticism against government

Jul 2, 2019, 01:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission, V.S.Achuthanandan raised severe criticism against the Kerala government on Ndunkandam custodial death case. The recent allegations that came against the Kerala police is very serious, the former Chief Minister said in the Kerala assembly.

The government must initiate strict actions and proceedings to ensure that these kinds of incidents did not repeat in the future. The government must realize that what will happen if ‘magisterial power’ should also be given to the police.

It was the former government lead Ommenchandy was decided to give magisterial power to police and the present LDF government has till now not yet decided to give this power to police. he said.

The veteran Communist leader also raised criticism in the NRI businessman’s suicide in Anthoor. The people’s representatives can not abstain from the mistakes committed by civil officials. But these kinds of incidents must not be made a bigger issue, he reminded.

Tags

Related Articles

Cyclone Gaja Wreaks Havoc Across Coastal Tamil Nadu

Nov 16, 2018, 07:46 am IST

Mohanlal wraps his portions for Kaappaan

Feb 21, 2019, 11:03 pm IST

India Loses Wickets in Cluster After an Impressive Start

Aug 18, 2018, 05:50 pm IST
Mammootty

My brother was killed; Superstar Mammootty expresses sorrow

Feb 25, 2018, 07:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close