Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union budget for 2019-20 will have a take on this

The new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2019-20 in the Parliament on July 5.

Just days before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the big announcement likely on Friday by initiating the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, a project to conserve water through rainwater harvesting and other efforts to save water.

Amid the high temperatures and severe water crisis, the country is going through, it would be among government’s main agenda to tackle the rapidly increasing water issues throughout the country,

The major cities of India like Chennai and Bengaluru were recently in the news due to severe water crisis. The story of rural India is more frightening where 80% of rural homes does not have piped water supply.

Only 18% of 17.9 million rural homes have tap water.

The Jal Sakthi Ministry , which is formed as a effort to deal with water realted issues merged the water resources and drinking water and sanitation ministries