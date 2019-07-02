Latest NewsIndia

‘Regardless of whose son he is, such people should be sacked from the party’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jul 2, 2019, 02:24 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised severe criticism against Akash Vijay Vargheeya MLA, the son BJP national secretary Kailash Vijay Vargheeya for beating municipal corporation employees with a cricket bat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident in the Parliamentary party meeting. This was Modi’s first response on the incident. ” Regardless of whose sone his, such people should be sacked from the party. We do not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image. Whoseovoer’s son such leaders should be removed from the party”.He also slammed the BJP leaders who give welcome Akash after he was released from the jail.

BJP leader Rajeev Prathap Roody has informed media that Prime Minister is irritated on the incident. He also made it clear that Modi has given a clear cut warning to all leaders that nobody has the right to behave like this.

