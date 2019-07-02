Sanjay Bangar Hints this Player Could Play the Match Against Bangladesh. Will it Happen?

India is just a win away from assuring their place in the semi-finals and will take on a much improved Bangladesh today. As a team, India has clicked but a brittle middle order has been a cause of concern and fans are crying for a change of players. Ravindra Jadeja, with his all round abilities, is someone the fans want in the Indian team so badly and India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar hinted that Jadeja might play against Bangladesh.

“We’re open to all combinations where the three seamers can play along with Hardik Pandya. We’re also looking at Jadeja coming in, all players are up and figure in the team combinations we’re thinking of” said Bangar.

“When you don’t have major contributions from the lower order, wherein a Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes vital. Or anybody who can be handy at No. 8, could be Jadeja. It gives a bit of freedom to somebody batting at 6 or 7, they could start going at the bowling a bit earlier rather than leaving it for the last 3-4 overs” he added.

Could Jadeja play the match today? This Indian team definitely needs a little more reinforcement in the batting department for sure.