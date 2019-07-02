Latest NewsNEWS

SHOCKING;Indian Air Force jet drops a 1,200-litre fuel tank over empty farm land near Coimbatore;Details Inside

Jul 2, 2019, 11:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

An Indian Air Force jet dropped a 1,200-litre fuel tank over empty farm land near Coimbatore while flying a routine “sortie” on Tuesday.

The plane, a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, managed to land safely at Sulur Air Force Station.

Fire was reported from where the fuel tank fell on the ground and caused a three-foot deep crater.

According to PTI, defence sources said “all safe”, indicating no injuries.
However, Air Force source said that it is unclear why the tank fell. The investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi raffle: Jackpot winner can’t believe his luck

Jan 7, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

Here’s why Divya Spandana deleted her Twitter account

Jun 3, 2019, 04:17 pm IST

You May Wonder After Knowing The Whopping Salary Janhvi Kapoor Getting In Debut Movie Dhadak

Jun 20, 2018, 09:55 pm IST
this-bollywood-actress-is-learning-malayalam-for-this-reason

This Bollywood Actress is learning Malayalam for this reason

Mar 24, 2018, 06:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close