Latest NewsIndia

Singapore High Court orders freezing of Nirav Modi’s sister’s account

Jul 2, 2019, 02:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said the Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of a bank account of Rs 44 crore related to Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta.

A senior ED official told : “The Singapore High Court has ordered the freezing of the balance of $6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) in the bank account maintained in Singapore by Pavilion Point Corp, British Virgin Island, a company beneficially owned by Maiank Mehta and Purvi Modi on our request.”

The ED, which is investigating Nirav Modi in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, said it believed that deposits in the bank account were made from proceeds of crime illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the state-run Indian bank.

Nirav Modi is currently in a London jail.

The bank account was attached by the ED under the money laundering act.

Last week, the ED attached four bank accounts of Nirav Modi and Purvi, a Belgian national, with a balance of Rs 283 crore as part of its investigation into the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud.

The ED action comes months after it filed a supplementary chargesheet against Nirav Modi”s wife Ami Modi, a US national, for being the beneficiary of alleged purchase of two apartments at Central Park in New York using $30 million of money which her husband allegedly obtained fraudulently from PNB through Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit.

Tags

Related Articles

When most of the celebrities are alcoholics, find these non alcoholic Bollywood celebrities

Jan 14, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Presence of this Bacteria in Pamba River is Rising, Pilgrims Should Read

Dec 16, 2018, 06:36 am IST

Kajal Aggarwal’s KIKI challenge video with a meaningful message goes viral : Watch Video

Aug 14, 2018, 08:44 am IST

Workout Video Caption of Bollywood Diva Sonakshi with Katrina Kaif is so Funny!

Jul 7, 2018, 05:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close